Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab standing in for him.

Despite the massive population in China and coronavirus originating there, crowds flocked to popular sites over their holiday weekend when lockdown measures were lifted.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar is putting pause on politics and returning to his former job as a general practitioner and Japan will declare a state of emergency in parts of the country after a spike in infections.

