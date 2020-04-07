New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

SHOWS: WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND (APRIL 6, 2020) (PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN/ NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT – NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN/ NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN DURING NEWS CONFERENCE SAYING: "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

But as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well, and their own bunnies and so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the Bunny to perhaps get everywhere.

But I've a bit of an idea that maybe in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to your home, you can create your own Easter Hunt for all the children in your neighbourhood, so if your one of those homes that had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year." STORY: New Zealand prime minister, JacindaArdern assured children on Monday (April 6) that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing.

