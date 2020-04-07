Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published
New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assures children that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

SHOWS: WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND (APRIL 6, 2020) (PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN/ NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT – NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN/ NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN DURING NEWS CONFERENCE SAYING: "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

But as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well, and their own bunnies and so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the Bunny to perhaps get everywhere.

But I've a bit of an idea that maybe in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to your home, you can create your own Easter Hunt for all the children in your neighbourhood, so if your one of those homes that had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year." STORY: New Zealand prime minister, JacindaArdern assured children on Monday (April 6) that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing.

(Production: Stefica Nicol Bikes, Eleanor Whalley, Oleksandr Ieltsov)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeatherLovesJ

Heather J Jacobson RT @TODAYshow: The Easter Bunny is an 'essential worker,' New Zealand Prime Minister assures kids https://t.co/uc7DHwEqG4 3 hours ago

Lovelylanvin

💛shirley シャーリー🌻 RT @3rdHourTODAY: The Easter Bunny is an 'essential worker,' New Zealand Prime Minister assures kids https://t.co/qwGg6zAulN 17 hours ago

3rdHourTODAY

3rd Hour of TODAY The Easter Bunny is an 'essential worker,' New Zealand Prime Minister assures kids https://t.co/qwGg6zAulN 17 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY The Easter Bunny is an 'essential worker,' New Zealand Prime Minister assures kids https://t.co/uc7DHwEqG4 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.