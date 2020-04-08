Coronavirus: US President threatens to withhold WHO funding, says seems biased to China | Oneindia

Global  

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS, WAR OF WORDS OVER THE PANDEMIC RAGES ON...US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP LASHED OUT AT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION AND HAS THREATENED TO FREEZE FUNDING FOR THE BODY AS HE ACCUSED IT OF WITHHOLDING INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN WUHAN AND BEING 'WRONG' ABOUT THE OUTBREAK IN CHINA.

TRUMP SAID THE WHO HAD MISSED THE CALL WHEN IT CAME TO THE EARLY DETECTION OF THE VIRUS IN WUHAN AND CALLED THE ORGANISATION VERY CHINA-CENTRIC

