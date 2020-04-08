Is Sanders Campaign For President Over?

Bernie Sanders has been running for President for the last five years.

CNN says that's a remarkable streak for a modern-day politician.

According to CNN, Sanders streak ends on Tuesday with the conclusion of the Wisconsin primary.

If the polling is to be believed Sanders is expected to come up to lose to Vice President Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

The election calendar does not look good for Sanders.

After Wisconsin, there's simply not many potential winners, or even states voting.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several states with April primaries to postpone the vote until early summer.

The only large-population state left to vote in April is Ohio, which will vote entirely by mail for its scheduled April 28 primary.