COVID-19 | Govt briefs on new training modules as cases cross 5,000 in India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:50s - Published
The Union health ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday.

Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that the total number of cases of coronavirus infections stands at 5,194 and the death toll at 149.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 is rising in the country, the Centre's response and preparedness along with states is rising accordingly, Agarwal noted.

In hospitals, the focus is that infection prevention and control measures are followed so that health workers aren't infected by COVID-19, he said.

