Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published now Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus The UK and the US have recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths for a single day since the outbreak began. Holiday letting company AirBNB will stop most bookings after a strong backlash from consumers and the government after it was found that rentals were advertising themselves as “isolation retreats”. The Royal Family are performing duties while working from home, as Prince William and Kate “visited” with children of key workers. 0

