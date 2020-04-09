Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric'

Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric'

Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric'

China responded to the US President's criticism of the World Health Organisation.

Donald Trump had called WHO 'China-centric' and also threatened to cut funding of the organisation.

Beijing said that freezing funds would have a 'negative impact' on global cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic.

China also rejected criticism that it had hidden details about the pandemic initially, and claimed that it had shown full transparency in all matters.

WHO also defended its praise of China's actions, and countered the proposition of fund cuts, stating that the pandemic is at its acute stage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

animalonly

animalonly RT @EducationistK: Hey China what is the guarantee that another epidemic virus will not be let lose as China continues with Wet Market. Whe… 15 hours ago

EducationistK

K.Ramesh Sc.D Hey China what is the guarantee that another epidemic virus will not be let lose as China continues with Wet Market… https://t.co/air5rAKdNC 15 hours ago

JohnNjunge16

just_being_real Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric' https://t.co/SBzSik77RI via @YouTube 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.