Watch Beijing's response after Donald Trump slams WHO as 'China-centric'

China responded to the US President's criticism of the World Health Organisation.

Donald Trump had called WHO 'China-centric' and also threatened to cut funding of the organisation.

Beijing said that freezing funds would have a 'negative impact' on global cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic.

China also rejected criticism that it had hidden details about the pandemic initially, and claimed that it had shown full transparency in all matters.

WHO also defended its praise of China's actions, and countered the proposition of fund cuts, stating that the pandemic is at its acute stage.