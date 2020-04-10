Global  

India doctors attacked when screening COVID-19 cases

India doctors attacked when screening COVID-19 cases

India doctors attacked when screening COVID-19 cases

INDIA - A video showed a mob throwing stones at two female doctors wearing personal protective equipment in the central city of Indore.

The doctors had gone to a densely-populated area to check on a woman suspected of having Covid-19 when they came under attack.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

