'Strategy for 30,000 people'_ Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVID-19 Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 07:54s - Published now 'Strategy for 30,000 people'_ Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MailToday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced his government's "5-T" strategy to combat the Coronavirus… https://t.co/9iH9wz55Uc 5 days ago NEWS Update 'Strategy for 30,000 people' - Kejriwal's 5-T plan against COVID-19 / NE... https://t.co/UNLI5Au1rO via @YouTube 6 days ago Carol Gray 'Strategy for 30,000 people': Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVI... https://t.co/jMrOyzwUCC via @YouTube 6 days ago M Ali Baig 'Strategy for 30,000 people': Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVI... https://t.co/rWsbfUudx3 via @YouTube 6 days ago ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ ನಾಯಕ 'Strategy for 30,000 people': Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVI... https://t.co/QZiahhbXPp via @YouTube 6 days ago