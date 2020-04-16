Lockdown to be extended by three weeks, says Raab Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published now Lockdown to be extended by three weeks, says Raab Lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be extended for at least three more weeks, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister. 0

Tweets about this Garry White Thanks for all the push notifications telling me lockdown has been extended by three weeks guys. My phone's buzzing… https://t.co/wHfuLIqSNR 4 seconds ago かぴ原 RT @BBCBreaking: UK lockdown to be extended for at least the next three weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces https://t.co/5mTYqu… 4 seconds ago imPerfeKt RT @City_Chief: 📰| The UK coronavirus lockdown has been extended by a further three weeks. Surely that’s the end of 2019/20 season... http… 6 seconds ago Dãvîd🃏 RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: UK lockdown extended for at least three more weeks https://t.co/DDBFP2tpxr 7 seconds ago trey RT @garethicke: So, the lockdown is extended by three weeks. (Indefinitely until Satan has his vaccine). At the time of the announcement my… 7 seconds ago 👌🏿 RT @jamesinsurrey: Lockdown extended three weeks as expected. How epic would it be for Boris to return from the dead in three weeks, which… 7 seconds ago Eddy Franklin RT @Charles_HRH: The UK lockdown has been extended for at least another three weeks. At this rate Big Brother is going to need a new gimmic… 11 seconds ago OkoBruno RT @indykaila: Breaking: The UK's coronavirus lockdown is to be extended for at least another three weeks. Don’t worry about transfer news… 11 seconds ago