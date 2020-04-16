Lockdown to be extended by three weeks, says Raab

Global  

Lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be extended for at least three more weeks, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister.

