Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not rush to announce a lockdown exit strategy as she revealed another 12 coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

A total of 915 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up from 903 on Sunday, the First Minister said.

