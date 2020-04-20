Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published now Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not rush to announce a lockdown exit strategy as she revealed another 12 coronavirus deaths in Scotland. A total of 915 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up from 903 on Sunday, the First Minister said. 0

