Stimulus checks in the mail

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
If you are expecting your stimulus check in the mail, the treasury department says they mailed out millions of checks.

IN THE MAIL.THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT SAYS -THEY MAILED OUT MILLIONS OFCHECKS.THE I-R-S LAUNCHED A WEBSITE --WHERE YOU CAN CHECK THE STATUSOF YOUR PAYMENT.WE HAVE A LINK TO IT ATKTNV-DOT COM 80- MILLIONPEOPLE ALREADY RECEIVED THEIRMONEY - THROUGH DIRECT DEPOSIT.A FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANTGIVING BACK TO THOSE ON THE




