Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that now 12,438 people in Indiana have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, an increase of 394 cases from Monday's numbers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

661.

Statewide, the indiana department of health is reporting 31 additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 661.

There are also 394 positive cases that were added today.

Tippecanoe county saw no increase.

Governor eric holcomb and other state leaders will address the pandemic again at 2:30 p.m.

We will carry that on air and online at wlfi.com.

While the coronavirus




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.