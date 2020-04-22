ISDH: Cass County COVID-19 cases increase by 31, Tippecanoe reports no new cases

661.

Statewide, the indiana department of health is reporting 31 additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 661.

There are also 394 positive cases that were added today.

Tippecanoe county saw no increase.

Governor eric holcomb and other state leaders will address the pandemic again at 2:30 p.m.

We will carry that on air and online at wlfi.com.

While the coronavirus