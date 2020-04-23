Congress works toward passing second coronavirus relief package

TOWNVILLE WITH THE STORY.TAGGART: SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAMHAS SAID THESE SECOND ROUND OFLOANS NEED TO PRIMARILY GO TOTHESE SMALL BUSINESSES.WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THETOWNVILLE CAFE IN TOWNVILLE.THEY’VE BEEN DOING WELL THANKSTO COMMUNITY SUPPORT, BUT STILLOOKING FOR A LITTLE BIT OF HELPFROM THE GOVERNMENT.FEDERAL LAWMAKERS ARE SCRAMBLINGTO PASS ANOTHER RELIEF PACKATHIS WEEK.ABOUT $310 BILLION SET ASIDE FORTHE PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMKNOWN AS THE PPP, LOANS INTENDEDTO HELP SMALL BUSINESS.AND BEFORE THE FUND RAN DRY ONTHURSDAY, A GOOD NUMBER WENT TOCHAIN BUSINESSES.SEN.

GRAHAM: MY FOCUS IS ON MAINSTREET, THESE MOM AND POPBUSINESSES.THESE BIG CHAINS, THEY HAVE THEABILITY TO BORROW MONEY AND DOTHINGS WHERE THEY DON’T NEED TLOAN.TAGGART: AND IF NOT FOR STRONGCOMMUNITY SUPPORT -- KRISTINHUGHES WOULDN’T BE SERVING HERMOUTH-WATERING BURGERS.