Coronavirus cases in India breach 21,000 mark with 681 deaths reported so far | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 21,000 mark with 681 deaths reported so far | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India breach 21,000 mark with 681 deaths reported so far | Oneindia News

Covid-19 cases triple in Gujarat in just one week, deaths also rise sharply; West Bengal govt bans mobile phones inside hospitals; WHO chief says the Novel Coronavirus is 'with us for a long time'; Savita Kovind stitches masks for Delhi shelter homes and more news #CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak

