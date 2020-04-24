Some businesses in Marshall, Illinois will be able to re-open under extended Stay-at-Home order

Explain "why".

the extended illinois stay at home order starts may 1st.

But you'll notice some changes with this one.

Some businesses will reopen with restrictions .

And if you're in public you'll have to wear one of these when you can't have 6 feet of social distancing.

The governor has extended the list of essential businesses.

Adding greenhouses, garden centers, and animal grooming centers.

Non-essential retailers can also re-open.

But, they have to do business over the phone and online.

Employees at any business will have to wear face masks if they can't socially distance.

I spoke with dena porter..owner of greenbriar gottage florist.

She says extending the stay at home order is a smart move.

"i think it's wise to just tip toe through it but instead of just going in head first.

Cause i just feel like it's not under control yet.

If people just would pay attention to what their doing and stay away from other people and wear their masks."

even though things are starting to reopen, some say it could still be a struggle.

I'll share with you how coming up at 6 .

Reporting in marshall illinois, richard solomon news 10 back to you //////