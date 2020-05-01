Global  

Coronavirus cases in India breach 35,000 mark with death toll reaching 1,147 | Oneindia News

Today India has entered into day 38Th of the nationwide lockdown.

India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases, including 1,147 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 73 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness were reported from different parts of the country since yesterday.

A total of 130 districts across the country are marked as hotspots or Red Zones where strict containment measures are in place to check the spread of COVID-19, according to the government data.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus and other news

