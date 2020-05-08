Day 54 of lockdown: Coronavirus cases in India breach 90,000 mark, 120 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia

Day 54 of the Coronavirus lockdown.

India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, Union Health Ministry said today.

Of the total deaths linked to COVID-19, 120 patients died in the last 24 hours.

More than 34,000 patients have been cured so far as the recovery rate stood at 37.51 per cent this morning.

Maharashtra has reported nearly one-third of the country's total COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 30,000-mark on Saturday as it reported 1,606 new cases in a single day.

With a jump of 884 cases, Mumbai's total reached 18,555.

Tamil Nadu's tally has crossed the 10,000-mark.

Kerala reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the southern state, which had reported first three coronavirus patients in India, to 87.

The state, which had last week declared that it had flattened the curve, reported only 20 active cases on May 10 but six days later, on May 16, there are 87 cases, an increase of 60 positive cases