COVID-19: Delhi govt to implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by Home Ministry

COVID-19: Delhi govt to implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by Home Ministry

COVID-19: Delhi govt to implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by Home Ministry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 3 informed that the Delhi government is going to provide all the relaxations which Centre has given to the red zones.

He also informed that all the government offices are going to reopen from May 4, which is Monday after the first implementation of lockdown in March.

