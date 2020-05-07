The Village Florist preparing for Mother’s Day this weekend

- - just in case you forgot with so- many things going on, - mother's day is this weekend!

- now don't panic, there's still- time to bring home the perfect- gift- for mom if you head over to the- village florist in gulfport.- business is picking up as the - big day inches closer.- its floor choice only right now- in the store with limits on - certain - colors, as flowers arrived- - - - slower from the farms due to- covid-19.

- as people rely more on flowers- as gifts this year, its - important to remember safety- precautions when you arrive - at the shop.- - "everything has changed in the- sense - of with the amount of people we- allow in the store..

And we - offering the curbside service i- they would like.

We are just- monitoring how many people are- in and out.

If it gets to - - - - where too many people, we will- have to wait in line just like- all the other stores."- - - - the village florist will be ope- from 8:30 am to 5pm today and - tomorrow, and 8:30am to 3pm on- saturday.

- deliveries are just about booke- up, so picking up your- order will be your best