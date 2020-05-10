Top 20 Most Difficult Decisions in Video Games
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 19:07s - Published
Top 20 Most Difficult Decisions in Video Games
These gaming decisions had us tearing out our hair in stress.
For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make in a video game.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Top 20 Most Difficult Decisions in Video Games
These gaming decisions had us tearing out our hair in stress.
For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make in a video game.
Our countdown includes Colonel Lambert, Chloe or Arcadia Bay, Geth or Quarian, Kaidan or Ashley, and more!