Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nursing home testing

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Nursing home testing

Nursing home testing

Nursing home unions applaud Gov.

Andrew Cuomo for requiring more testing at facilities across the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nursing home testing

Tested twice a week.

A diagnostic test, not just a temperature check.

The governor issued the new rules over the weekend.....that include testing and more.

Oneida county health hasn't been given guidance on this yet.

I dont know about the payment i dont know if theres a cost to the test or not, there hasnt been, i dont know if it will be different from nursing homes, how those peple get tested and how we get the results, we are waiting to hear all that as well...as we speak from new york state department of health.

The union that represents nursing home and assisted living employees...applaud s the governor's testing directive.

And says hospitals can no longer discharge new patients into nursing homes that have tested positive or were suspected to have coronavirus.

.

Continuing coverage on



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump admin recommends testing of nursing home residents and staff

The recommendation was announced on a call Vice President Pence held with governors Monday.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsmax


New York to test nursing home staff twice a week as one third of US coronavirus deaths linked to facilities

'This rule is not optional — it's mandatory,' NY Governor Cuomo says of new nursing home testing...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents [Video]

New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents

Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Baltimore woman 'relieved' mom in nursing home will be tested after Gov. Hogan's executive order [Video]

Baltimore woman 'relieved' mom in nursing home will be tested after Gov. Hogan's executive order

Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order Wednesday requiring universal testing for all residents and staff at all nursing homes in Maryland.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:50Published