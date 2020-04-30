Nursing home testing

Andrew Cuomo for requiring more testing at facilities across the state.

Tested twice a week.

A diagnostic test, not just a temperature check.

The governor issued the new rules over the weekend.....that include testing and more.

Oneida county health hasn't been given guidance on this yet.

I dont know about the payment i dont know if theres a cost to the test or not, there hasnt been, i dont know if it will be different from nursing homes, how those peple get tested and how we get the results, we are waiting to hear all that as well...as we speak from new york state department of health.

The union that represents nursing home and assisted living employees...applaud s the governor's testing directive.

And says hospitals can no longer discharge new patients into nursing homes that have tested positive or were suspected to have coronavirus.

