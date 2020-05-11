COVID-19: PM Modi announces economic package, says cumulative stimulus at Rs 20 lakh crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation.
While addressing he said, "I announce a special economic package today.
This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.
The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh crore.
This is 10% of India's GDP."