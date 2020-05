11 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 hour ago 11 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles Multiple buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Jeff Nguyen reports. 0

Tweets about this BreakinNewz 3 FIREFIGHTERS IN CRITICAL CONDITION, MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER FIRE AND EXPLOSION IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES https://t.co/HSfi1tXyot 4 minutes ago Linda Ronish RT @TrueQanuck11: 1) MULTIPLE FIREFIGHTERS INJURED AFTER EXPLOSION IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, SEVERAL BUILDINGS INVOLVED. It’s being reported… 15 minutes ago Jay Midnyte Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several bui… https://t.co/eEoBROtbcM 39 minutes ago 里の縁 RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE Multiple firefighters hurt after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/fN0k4wcea4 43 minutes ago Ryushi Ahnam (Yom) 11 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/cVzknbGeoC @YouTube 57 minutes ago sheri jennings 10 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/Yj1A7fZ3hT 59 minutes ago Alaturka News 11 Firefighters Hurt After Explosion, Fire In Downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/HuFKjI3NDr https://t.co/5dy06HALQT 1 hour ago ÇŔ RT @KimTobinNBCLA: Fire captains, chiefs, family members arrive at County USC after 10 firefighters were hurt in a downtown LA explosion an… 1 hour ago