Explosion and fire injure at least 11 firefighters in Los Angeles

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published
At least 11 firefighters were injured in a fire and "significant explosion" in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, according to officials.

The firefighters suffered burns and were taken to hospitals; at least two had critical injuries, local media reported.

"At first I thought it was a fighter jet flyover, but it quickly became apparent something else was going on," said Brian Landis, who filmed video of the scene provided to Reuters.

The explosion, the cause of which is still being investigated, caused a 'Mayday' call and brought more than 230 first responders to the scene.

At least one fire truck was damaged in the explosion.

No civilian injuries have been reported.



