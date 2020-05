Congress' buses ferrying migrant workers from Rajasthan stuck at UP border, awaits CM Yogi's permission

As many as 135 buses, arranged by Congress to ferry migrant workers from Alwar in Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, are stranded at the Bahaj inter-state border as UP government didn't give permission to enter the state.

On this, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses so that the migrants can go home.

On May 16, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arranged 500 buses from several districts of Rajasthan to take migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh to their home towns.