Baltimore Mayor Wants Trump To Cancel Trip

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Baltimore Mayor Wants Trump To Cancel Trip

Baltimore Mayor Wants Trump To Cancel Trip

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young urged President Donald Trump to call off his scheduled visit to the city on Memorial Day.

tlknuth

Toni Knuth RT @KrisAnneHall: .@realDonaldTrump is going to Baltimore much to the irrational chagrin of Mayor If #Trump really wants to encourage openi… 2 hours ago

Milkyway20203

Milkyway2020 RT @MSNBC: Baltimore Mayor Young reacts to the president's Memorial Day weekend visit, calling it "non-essential." "If the president wants… 2 hours ago

Unfreakin

UFB .@BradClarkSC It is an outrage that @realdonaldtrump insisted on visiting Baltimore in spite of the Mayor's plea th… https://t.co/wIg4fVSZsH 9 hours ago

nyshepfla

alan sheppard Trump visits Baltimore, dismisses mayor's concerns about virus https://t.co/BCB7Ar1PrM TRUMP keep out!!!...NOBODY wants you...YOU SUCK...!!! 9 hours ago

HollyTallevast

Holly Tallevast Trump is coming to my city today and know one wants him here!!!! There have been protests and even the Mayor and Go… https://t.co/eDwRIqTQ12 13 hours ago


Trump Visits Baltimore On Memorial Day Despite Mayor's Opposition [Video]

Trump Visits Baltimore On Memorial Day Despite Mayor's Opposition

Despite pleas from Baltimore Mayor Jack Young to stay home, President Donald Trump was at Fort McHenry on Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:35Published
President Trump, First Lady Attend Memorial Day Ceremony In Baltimore [Video]

President Trump, First Lady Attend Memorial Day Ceremony In Baltimore

The event honored the American heroes who sacrificed their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published