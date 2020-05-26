Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 25 Video Credit: WFFT - Published 22 minutes ago Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 25 Submit your high school or college graduation photos to our share it page in the Class of 2020 category on our website to be featured. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 25 Graduation is a huge milestone for everyone but because of covid-19 many of you couldn't share it with your family and friends.that's why we asked you to share it with us by sending us your graduation photos.now we received dozens of photos from schools across the region so we will be featuring them all week long. Let's start: 1. Brandon wolf of kendallville graduating from east noble high school2. Nicholas wright graduating wayne high school3. Myshanae, nyshanae and adrian beitler graduating from cornerstone christian4. Kamden warren from new tech academy5. Kylan fortt from snider high school6. Spendler xavier perez from northrop high school 7. Trystan james tucker from whitko high school8. Blaike sutton from homestead high school9. Adriana hoff from northrop high school10. And maria 3 esquivel from southside high school again we will be running these all week so if you haven't seen your photo or sent a photo of your favorite graduate yet there's still time.all you have to do is go to wfft-dot-com





