Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 28

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 28

Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 28

Submit your high school or college graduation photos to our share it page in the Class of 2020 category on our website to be featured.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pantry.

The class of 20-20 might not be able to cross the stage yet but you can see them right here.fox 55's brianna dahlquist has tonight's share it.brianna?

The rev.

Dr martin luther king jr. said that the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.intelligence plus character that is the goal of true education.with everything going on with the pandemic, these graduates can add resilience to that list as well.

Tonight we recognize those who pushed past obstacles to accomplish something great.

First up we have.sidney ebers graduating from eastside high school abigail simon indiana state austin rockstroh a runner from purdue fort wayne.madison ness leo junior/senior high schoolkennedy hiltner continental high schoolsammy deckard snider high school kalissta miller southside high schoolbrandon bickel huntington north high school kendal kitchen bishop dwenger and high school and anthis career academysarah louise rasnick garrett high schoolbrandon gater also from garrett high schoollaura smith graduating from ivy tech in muncieleondra mcking garrett high schooland finally riley dolby huntington north high school.

Now remember if you sent us a photo of your favorite grad and you haven't seen it yet stay tuned we've got more coming tomorrow.if you want to send us a grad photo or a news photo or just something interesting around town all you have to do is upload it to wfft.com-slash-share and we may air it right here on fox 55 news first at 10.

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

fw_xina

Dr. Christina Mendez-Hall RT @ADWCathSchools: Congratulations to the @WashArchdiocese Class of 2020! Follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and our website as we celebra… 19 minutes ago

DrawsbyG

drawsbyGBA RT @ebbigal: ‼️CHANGE OF DATE‼️ 🎓To the Class of 2020🎉 I thought it would be fun to organize a hashtag event to celebrate and promote the… 41 minutes ago

NthembaMM

Nthemba Mutua RT @RandolphMacon: https://t.co/wjwZEbTP22 Yellow Jackets! Join in "VA Graduates Together" 5/29 @ 5 p.m.! AND: Post your cap &gown photos,… 43 minutes ago

ms_sharky707

Anabel Martinez My youngest sister graduates from highschool today. I feel bad for her & her class. They didnt experience Senior ye… https://t.co/zyYnymo8c9 49 minutes ago

CrittentonGW

Crittenton Services Next week, we will be celebrating Crittenton's Class of 2020 and sharing their incredible accomplishments. Please s… https://t.co/rygoEJdSpW 58 minutes ago

TheBracesPlace

The Braces Place Congratulations Class of 2020! We had some proud parents send us photos of graduates and we wanted to share them w… https://t.co/3e7LgymZFD 1 hour ago

MrCChem

Mr. Costello RT @TheRealMsOye: Hey Spartans, Class of 2020! Click the link or scan the QR! Share with your fellow graduates! @CFISDCyLakes #saymyname #g… 2 hours ago

ADWCathSchools

ADW Catholic Schools Congratulations to the @WashArchdiocese Class of 2020! Follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and our website as we cel… https://t.co/2n4yAd12pM 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 27 [Video]

Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 27

Submit your high school or college graduation photos to our share it page in the Class of 2020 category on our website to be featured.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 26 [Video]

Share It: Class of 2020 Graduates May 26

Submit your high school or college graduation photos to our share it page in the Class of 2020 category on our website to be featured.

Credit: WFFTPublished