South Florida community leaders say the video showing the brutal killing of George Floyd is wake-up call that policy and perception need to change.



Tweets about this AnythingGoes999 RT @WPTV: South Florida community leaders react to the killing of George Floyd https://t.co/2FSg9tdFYm https://t.co/dEDMH7EjpW 36 minutes ago WPTV South Florida community leaders react to the killing of George Floyd https://t.co/2FSg9tdFYm https://t.co/dEDMH7EjpW 43 minutes ago Cressman Bronson Honored & appreciative for being named one of the 2020 Power Leaders in Banking in South Florida. Over my past 25 y… https://t.co/hQwrlF7xms 7 hours ago FIU Online RT @FIUHospitality: Join in on the President's Roundtable: South Florida Hospitality Industry leaders on Tuesday, June 2, for an in-depth c… 7 hours ago FIU Chaplin School Join in on the President's Roundtable: South Florida Hospitality Industry leaders on Tuesday, June 2, for an in-dep… https://t.co/J2uaLep8xu 9 hours ago Children's Connect Children’s Connect aims to bring together local mental health professionals and community leaders to help ensure th… https://t.co/egPyewbT4U 4 days ago Amanda Gonzalez RT @UMiamiMedNews: Remarkable story of recovery @UMiamiHealth from #Covid_19 by one of our community's religious leaders as seen in @wsvn b… 5 days ago UMiami Medical News Remarkable story of recovery @UMiamiHealth from #Covid_19 by one of our community's religious leaders as seen in… https://t.co/ztFzKuFoSF 5 days ago