Medical bills for coronavirus treatment start trickling into Florida patients

Florida patients who battled the coronavirus are now getting sucker-punched with medical bills from their treatment.

ISAID WAIT WHY ARE YOU HANDINGME A BILL.

STEVE ABERBACHRECENTLY RECEIVED TWO BILLSFROM HIS WIFECOVID-19 BACK IN MARCHFOR OXYGEN TREATMENT&ANOTHERFROM HER INFECTIOUS DISEASEDOCTOR80%.

HER SUPPLEMENTAL -NOTHING SINCE SHE HASNHER DEDUCTIBLE& TOTAL OUT OFPOCKET SO FAR A FEW HUNDREDDOLLARS - MANAGEABLE BUT&STEVE ABERBACH 10:42- I DONKNOW WHATOTHERS COVID COSTS ARE ALREADYPAINFUL&.

THIS VIEWER WROTE TOUS ABOUT HER BILL$1600HIGHERINSURANCE.

SHEBACK.

:16- KATIE- ICONFUSED- I THOUGHT ALL THESECOVER BILLS FOR TREATMENT ANDTESTING WERE GOING TO GETCOVERED?

:21- SO DID I CRAIGANTICO- RUNS RIP MEDICAL DEBT&A NATIONAL NON PROFIT THATBUYS PATIENTSMEDICAL DEBT &CRAIG ANTICO 12:58- I DONKNOW IF ITS THE HEALTHCARESYSTEM AT FAULT HERE.

I THINKIT MIGHT BE THE GOVERNMENTSFAULT AND THE EXPECTATION THATTHEYNOT YOUTHIS.

ANTICO SAYS LOOPHOLES INTHE THE NEW LAWS ANDREGULATIONS MAY BE PARTLY TOBLAME& FLORIDA INSURANCEBROKER BOB MCKNIGHT EXPLAINSWRONG BILLING CODES WILL ALSOPLAY A ROLEINTERVIEW 4:00- IF SOMETHINGISNSOMETHING TO DO WITH COVIDTHEN IT WILL FALL UNDER YOURREGULAR DEDUCTIBLE AND BE OUTOF POCKET.

WHILE THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF FINANCIALSERVICES CAN OFFER CONSUMERSFREE HELP IN RESOLVING CLAIMS&THESE INDUSTRY EXPERTS ALSOADVISE PATIENTS TO ASK FORITEMIZED BILLS&REVIEW YOURINSURERBENEFITS&AND QUESTION YOURPROVIDER.

WHICH IS WHAT THEVIEWER BEHIND THIS EMAIL TO USDID&.

TURNS OUTFOUR GRAND IN OUT OF POCKETCOSTS SHEHER AND HER SONHOSPITALIZATIONS MAY BOIL DOWNTO A CODING MISTAKE.

STEVEABERBACH 5:49- I PAID IT MAYBEI SHOULDNWEANSWERS FROM MEDICARE ABOUTSTEVEANYTHING, HE CAN DO ABOUT IT.STEVE ABERBACH 6:06 I WAS JUSTTRYING TO NIP THIS IN THE BUDNOW SO I WOULD BE PREPARED FORANYTHING THAT WOULD BE COMINGTHROUGH TAG CONSUMERS DEALINGWITH PROBLEMS RELATED TOCOVID-19 INSURANCE CLAIMS CANCONTACT THE STATECONSUMER HELPLINE WEA PHONE NUMBER ON OUR WEBSITKATIE LAGRONE BACK TO YOU.