Valley protests for George Floyd after his in-custody death
Several Valley protests are being held for George Floyd after his in-custody death in Minnessota.
For 3rd Straight Day, Protests Begin Heating Up Near 3rd PrecinctMany of the protesters say they want to see the four officers involved in death of George Floyd arrested, David Schuman reports (6:18). WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020
Investigation of Floyd's death 'top priority' for DOJ -U.S. AttorneyU.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, be "done right and..