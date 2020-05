Menstrual Hygiene Day: Indian Railways distribute sanitary pads in 'Shramik' trains

On the Menstrual Hygiene Day, a group of women employees of Indian Railways distributed sanitary pads in 'Shramik Special' trains at Moradabad Railway Station.

"We have decided to distribute free pads to women travelling in Shramik as their journey would be long and tiresome," said a staff member.