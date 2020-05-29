Clashes erupt in New York over George Floyd death
Protesters clashed with police as hundreds took to the streets of New York City to demand justice over the death of George Floyd on Thursday (May 28).
Footage shows protesters building barricades and police arresting several of demonstrators.
Black Live Matter Activists Traveling From NYC To MinnesotaSeveral members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York are on their way to Minnesota.
Another Protest Planned In NYC Over George Floyd's Death After Roughly 70 Arrested At Union Square DemonstrationProtests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York. CBS2's John Dias reports.