Clashes erupt in New York over George Floyd death

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:08s
Protesters clashed with police as hundreds took to the streets of New York City to demand justice over the death of George Floyd on Thursday (May 28).

Footage shows protesters building barricades and police arresting several of demonstrators.

