Minneapolis protesters set fire to police station as protests over George Floyd continue to escalate
Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to a police station on Thursday night (May 28) as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.
Footage filmed after 10:00 pm shows Minneapolis 3rd precinct engulfed in flames as protesters look on.
Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: policeSeven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..
'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officerProtesters in St Paul, Minneapolis gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd.
Footage from May 26 shows a large police presence..