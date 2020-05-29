Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis protesters set fire to police station as protests over George Floyd continue to escalate

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Minneapolis protesters set fire to police station as protests over George Floyd continue to escalate

Minneapolis protesters set fire to police station as protests over George Floyd continue to escalate

Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to a police station on Thursday night (May 28) as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.

Footage filmed after 10:00 pm shows Minneapolis 3rd precinct engulfed in flames as protesters look on.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Protesters set fire to Minneapolis police station

Violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday,...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comSydney Morning HeraldTMZ.com


Minneapolis police station burns on third day of protests over George Floyd's death in custody

The National Guard has been called out to help quell the protests sparked by the death of George...
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSydney Morning HeraldSeattle TimesTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police [Video]

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:16Published
'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer [Video]

'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer

Protesters in St Paul, Minneapolis gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd. Footage from May 26 shows a large police presence..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published