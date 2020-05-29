Global  

LOUISVILLE PROTESTS 5.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
C1 3 7 people have been shot..after protests... calling for justice for breonna taylor..

It comes after 9-1-1 calls from the night of her death... were released.

1:01-1:03 walker: help.

Oh my god.

Help.

Lmpd says one person is in critical condition...and 5 others are in good condition.

Police also say there were arrests made... but didnt say how many.

Abc 36s alex king is reporting from home with more..

### weve received reports of multiple people being shot last night during a protest.

This comes after louisville's mayor released the 911 calls from the night 26-year-old breonna taylor was shot and killed.

Those protestors gathered in louiville are demanding justice for taylor.

This is video of the protest from our abc affiliated station whas 11 in louisville.

They are reporting that the protest started around 7 on thursday night and lmpd is reporting that several people have been shot and at least one person is in critical condition.

Police say, there were some arrests at the protest but cannot specify how many.

Heres some of the 911 call that was released.

Walker: help.

Oh my god.

Help.

That is kenneth walker...on the phone with 911 in march after police had shot his girlfriend in their home.

That call walker made to 911 was about two minutes long.

Walker: i dont know what happened.

Sombody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.

Mayor greg fischer said he released that call and others on thursday night because he hears what the community wants.

He wrote: "we all want the truth.

We all want justice.

My promise to you is that i will continue to share whatever information i can when i'm able."

Taylor was shot eight times when police searched her home with a no knock warrant as part of a drug investigation.

No drugs were found.

We'll continue to follow this story for you... meanwhile---



