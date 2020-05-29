Hennepin County Attorney: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder, Manslaughter
"This is by far the fastest that we've ever charged a police officer," Mike Freeman said (7:39).
WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
Ahry 🤍 RT @CNN: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck, has been arrested and f… 2 seconds ago
Daniel Fernández Gzz RT @OmarJimenez: An announcement many had been waiting for - former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being charged with manslaug… 2 seconds ago
Irwin Oroceo RT @NPR: NEW: Derek Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says. 3 seconds ago
Pocky RT @PhillyD: ALSO Regarding the possibility of charges for the other 3 officers, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (who yesterday cast… 5 seconds ago
BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @Tom_Winter: BREAKING / NBC News: Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been ch… 6 seconds ago
Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's DeathEx-Minneapolis Cop Charged With
Murder in George Floyd's Death According to Hennepin County
Attorney Mike Freeman,
Derek Chauvin was taken
into custody on Friday. Video of Chauvin leaning his knee..
Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Killing Of George FloydThe police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.