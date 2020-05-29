Global  

Hennepin County Attorney: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder, Manslaughter

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 07:39s - Published
"This is by far the fastest that we've ever charged a police officer," Mike Freeman said (7:39).

WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

0
