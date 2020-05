Minneapolis Protesters Protest Outside of Fired Officer Chauvin's House in Front of Police Force

Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Oakdale, Minnesota USA Info from Licensor: "This video shows angry protesters who went directly to the home of fired Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin after Chauvin murdered George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by pinning Floyd down by a knee to his neck until Floyd became unresponsive and died.

During the recording, a huge show of force of police arrived and set up a line, and protesters are screaming into the officer's faces."