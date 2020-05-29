National Guard Mobilized In Minnesota After Days Of Protests Over George Floyd's Death
In Minnesota, the state's full national guard has been mobilized after days of chaos in Minneapolis; Michael George reports for CBS2.
Lyn 🌊 RT @MayorFrey: Governor Walz, at our request and in partnership with our city and @MayorCarter Carter, has just fully mobilized the Minneso… 20 seconds ago
Lewis Thompson RT @newtgingrich: The Minnesota National Guard currently has 13,000 members. If I understood the press conference they have mobilized about… 3 minutes ago
christopher morton RT @WayneDupreeShow: It's almost unreal to say this - but Minnesota has not mobilized its entire National Guard until now.
brittany RT @Profgampo: MINNESOTA
1st full mobilized activation of the national guard since world war 2.
Jeff H Reynolds @BreitbartNews at least the full National Guard has been mobilized to deal with this mess in Minnesota. Our govern… https://t.co/UxtN3Zk04O 13 minutes ago
David Rader @EM_KA_17 The full force of the Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized in response to widespread, ongoing viol… https://t.co/ozogtHFfds 17 minutes ago
Pentagon: US Troops On Four-Hour Standby To Aid MinnesotaUS military units are on a four-hour recall status to be ready if requested by the governor of Minnesota. The move from the Pentagon comes amid civil unrest following the killing of a black man by a..
George Floyd Protests Continue Across The CountryThe death of George Floyd has impacted not only Minnesota but the entire country, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains (2:14). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 30, 2020