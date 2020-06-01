Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services
CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.
Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*athIn the 95-second feature, the director compares the d*aths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing'.
Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, FranceHundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Tuesday (June 2) to protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd demonstrators.