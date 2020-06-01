Global  

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

