Young Demonstrators Share Why They’ve Joined George Floyd Protests
As protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody continue throughout the nation, younger demonstrators reveal why they gather.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, FranceHundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Tuesday (June 2) to protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd demonstrators.
Denver protesters create light in darkness at the Colorado State Capitol to honor George FloydIn a powerful moment during the sixth night of the George Floyd protests in Denver, demonstrators lit their cell phone's flashlight to bring light in a dark time for the African American community.