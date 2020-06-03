Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Young Demonstrators Share Why They’ve Joined George Floyd Protests

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Young Demonstrators Share Why They’ve Joined George Floyd Protests

Young Demonstrators Share Why They’ve Joined George Floyd Protests

As protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody continue throughout the nation, younger demonstrators reveal why they gather.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: White protester defends African-American man from police

George Floyd death: White protester defends African-American man from policeAn "historic moment" from the George Floyd protests has gone viral showing a young white protester...
New Zealand Herald - Published

De Blasio downplays 'anarchist, criminal' elements of protests, says majority of NYC wasn't looted

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the city's response to the rioting that took place in...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, France [Video]

Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, France

Hundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Tuesday (June 2) to protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd demonstrators.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:44Published
Denver protesters create light in darkness at the Colorado State Capitol to honor George Floyd [Video]

Denver protesters create light in darkness at the Colorado State Capitol to honor George Floyd

In a powerful moment during the sixth night of the George Floyd protests in Denver, demonstrators lit their cell phone's flashlight to bring light in a dark time for the African American community.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:29Published