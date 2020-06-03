Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged
Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the new charges Wednesday afternoon, Esme Murphy reports (3:31).
All four ex-cops charged in George Floyd deathA fired Minneapolis police officer will face a more serious murder charge and three other sacked officers will be charged with aiding and abetting in the death of an unarmed black man that triggered..
Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s DeathCBS4's Skyler Henry reports the three other officers involved are also being charged.