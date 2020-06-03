Global  

Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged

Chauvin’s Now Faces 2nd-Degree Murder; 3 Other Officers Charged

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the new charges Wednesday afternoon, Esme Murphy reports (3:31).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 3, 2020

