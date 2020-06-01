Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:20s - Published
George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings

George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings

George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Protest in support of George Floyd in downtown Phoenix draws thousands and remains peaceful

Protests on June 4, 2020, in downtown Phoenix in response to the deaths of George Floyd in...
azcentral.com - Published

Anti-racism protesters march across world

Anti-racism protesters march across worldTens of thousands of peaceful protesters rallied for racial justice Saturday in the United States and...
WorldNews - Published

George Floyd protests - live: Fuel truck drives at protesters as Trump remains out of sight in night of fresh rage across US cities

Tens of thousands take to the streets as peaceful demonstrations overshadowed by continued unrest
Independent - Published



Tweets about this

olddog95

GSD’s Tens of thousands march in largest protests so far in the US. Trump claimed the crowds were the smallest to date. T… https://t.co/wDiZLa7NUw 5 seconds ago

mjarado

Matt Arado RT @chicagotribune: Saturday’s marches featured few reports of problems in scenes that were more often festive than tense. Authorities were… 1 minute ago

KanakeKaibiria

Alex Kanake kaibiria RT @SkyNews: Tens of thousands of people have gathered for #BlackLivesMatter protests across the UK sparked by the death of #GeorgeFloyd in… 1 minute ago

joonsdimple__

Ela⁷ 💜 ARMY MOM ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ RT @ava: “Tens of thousands turned out in Australia, Britain, France, Germany and other nations in support of U.S. protests against the dea… 2 minutes ago

1ncognito___

Igbo Excellence RT @BBCNews: A police horse has bolted at protesters at an anti-racism rally in London Tens of thousands of people have gathered across th… 4 minutes ago

SqueakBrothers

Squeak Brothers RT @NPR: Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The protests against racial injustice, sparked by t… 8 minutes ago

Thinks_1st

Pemikir independen RT @AJEnglish: "This is by far the most protesters we've seen descend on the White House and make their voices heard since these protests b… 12 minutes ago

Roger25110413

Roger Tens of thousands murdered, that's delusional. Please provide source. Over 530 buildings damaged in Minneapolis alo… https://t.co/XpcnGCh8Eb 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK [Video]

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK

Thousands of protesters have joined an anti-racism rally outside the US embassy in London as Black Lives Matter demonstrations take place in cities across the UK. Crowds of demonstrators wore face..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham despite warnings about COVID-19 [Video]

Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham despite warnings about COVID-19

Thousands of people attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham today (June 7). Footage shows thousands of people chanting and cheering at the forest recreation ground in Nottingham during..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published
'What about us?' Kids walk for change in Milwaukee [Video]

'What about us?' Kids walk for change in Milwaukee

Kids gathered Saturday morning for a Kids March in honor of GEorge Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published