Delhi Chief Minister shows flu symptoms, self-isolates, will test for Covid-19 | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Delhi Chief Minister shows flu symptoms, self-isolates, will test for Covid-19 | Oneindia News
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal isolates himself after he shows flu-like symptoms, may take Covid-19 test; Delhi Health Minister defends reserving state hospital beds for Delhi residents, pints to claims by neighbours that they don't have as many infections; Rahul Gandhi responds to Home Minister's claim that India has been able to protect its borders, tweets 'everyone knows reality about the border'; Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi, epicentre in Gurugram and more news
#Covid19 #Unlock1 #IndiaCoronavirus #ArvindKejriwal
A major face-off is brewing in the national capital amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An FIR has been filed against a private hospital in Delhi, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, for allegedly not updating Covid test..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published
Has the national capital started witnessing community transmission of Covid-19? This important issue will be ascertained by the State Disaster Management Authority on June 9 as cases in Delhi near the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining of fever and sore throat therefore he will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal..