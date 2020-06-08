Delhi Chief Minister shows flu symptoms, self-isolates, will test for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Global  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal isolates himself after he shows flu-like symptoms, may take Covid-19 test; Delhi Health Minister defends reserving state hospital beds for Delhi residents, pints to claims by neighbours that they don't have as many infections; Rahul Gandhi responds to Home Minister's claim that India has been able to protect its borders, tweets 'everyone knows reality about the border'; Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi, epicentre in Gurugram and more news #Covid19 #Unlock1 #IndiaCoronavirus #ArvindKejriwal

