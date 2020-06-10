2 dead in massive Oil India's gas well fire in Tinsukia
Two persons died in massive fire that broke at Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia on June 9.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.
Flames continue to erupt from the gas well.
