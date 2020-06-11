Global  

Coronavirus: Centre says 'no community transmission in India' as cases spike | Oneindia news
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Centre says no community transmission despite a spike in coronavirus cases In india.

ICMR said that India has reported lowest cases per lakh of the population.

States cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of #COVID19.

A 42-year-old man who died on a road was dumped in the back of a garbage van and taken to the police station in an appalling display of insensitivity in an Uttar Pradesh town.

The colour of water in Maharashtra's Lonar lake, formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, has changed to pink with experts attributing it to the salinity and presence of algae in the water body.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to a blowout at a gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tinsukia district and a subsequent fire that killed two persons.

The investigation will be conducted and the report will be submitted within 15 days.

And more updates #Covid19India #Coronavirus #Headlines #ResortPolitics

