Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

The Rajasthan government has decided to seal the state border for a week due to rising cases of Coronavirus; A Delhi government panel has suggested that indoor stadiums be used as Covid-19 makeshift hospitals amid projection that 80,000 beds will be needed by end of July; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that LG Anil Baijal’s order on keeping hospitals in the capital open to non-residents will be implemented, stresses this is not the time for dissent; Apple has told staff at its main Silicon Valley headquarters that the first phase of a plan to return to the office will begin on June 15, but most workers will stay home for months.

