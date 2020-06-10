Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

The Rajasthan government has decided to seal the state border for a week due to rising cases of Coronavirus; A Delhi government panel has suggested that indoor stadiums be used as Covid-19 makeshift hospitals amid projection that 80,000 beds will be needed by end of July; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that LG Anil Baijal’s order on keeping hospitals in the capital open to non-residents will be implemented, stresses this is not the time for dissent; Apple has told staff at its main Silicon Valley headquarters that the first phase of a plan to return to the office will begin on June 15, but most workers will stay home for months.

All this and more news this hour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

scroll_in

scroll.in Kejriwal says 81,000 beds might be needed by July as cases increase in Delhi, adding that he would personally monit… https://t.co/XqqrHBQX82 3 hours ago

newsFromDel

Delhi news Delhi: Stadiums will be makeshift hospitals soon (via: https://t.co/3UgBBfxIjT) Delhi Suggests Using Several Stadi… https://t.co/IIt1FJ2j98 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Iran braces for new coronavirus wave after surge in infections [Video]

Iran braces for new coronavirus wave after surge in infections

As hard-hit country sees record number of COVID-19 cases, authorities threaten to reimpose restricting measures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published
Yemen COVID-19: Fears cases and deaths are being underreported [Video]

Yemen COVID-19: Fears cases and deaths are being underreported

The WHO believes many more people in Yemen are affected by coronavirus than official reporting shows.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

DMK MLA Anbazhagan becomes the first big political leader to die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu; With nearly 10,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of those who have recovered..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published