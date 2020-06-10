Global  

Robert Baden-Powell statue boarded up
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Robert Baden-Powell statue boarded up

Robert Baden-Powell statue boarded up

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell that was due to be removed has been boarded up by council workers.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council had announced that the statue of the founder of the Scout Movement in Poole Quay, Dorset, would be temporarily taken down after it was put on a target list.

But the removal, due to take place on Thursday, was delayed after a crowd of people – some wearing Scout uniforms – gathered around the statue and vowed to protect it.

More than 36,000 people have signed a petition calling for the statue to remain in place.

