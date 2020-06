Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai residence

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

The actor was reportedly found hanging in his flat.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and went on to do several other films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the most successful film of 2016.

He started his career with television series like Pavitra Rishta.

He was last seen on the big screen in the movie Chhichhore.

