Protests in Atlanta after black man shot dead
Protesters have burned down a fast food restaurant in Atlanta , after police shot dead a black man who fell asleep in the queue.

Police Chief Resigns, Protests Break Out After Police Kill Black Man In Atlanta

Protests erupted in Atlanta last night, a day after police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black...
Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police involved in black man's shooting named

Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police involved in black man's shooting named Police have named the officer who shot a black man dead in Atlanta and has since been fired.Garrett...
Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant...
mdh9876

Michael H RT @girlsreallyrule: Atlanta's police chief resigned hours after a black man was fatally shot by an officer following a field sobriety test… 1 minute ago

BistyCSRoss

Bisty CS Ross RT @USRealityCheck: Protests Continue In U.S. After Deaths Of More Black Men Protesters marched near an Atlanta Wendy’s to protest the fata… 2 minutes ago

KyTodayEditor

Kentucky Today Atlanta police said one officer was fired and another was placed on administrative duty for the fatal shooting of a… https://t.co/Ps96vU99YO 6 minutes ago

MoltoBenone

Molto Benone RT @sfchronicle: Atlanta police said the department fired one officer and placed another on administrative duty for the fatal shooting of a… 11 minutes ago

de_solamM

Norman De Sola Early Sunday, Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired following the fatal shooting… https://t.co/2MFn9ZJFgv 12 minutes ago

MerrickBarry

Mer RT @wkamaubell: This is why most Black folks aren't happy to just "reform" the police. How do you reform a group that thinks the solution… 12 minutes ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle Atlanta police said the department fired one officer and placed another on administrative duty for the fatal shooti… https://t.co/0rVPhIuRrs 12 minutes ago

dianna85357641

dianna RT @Sun_Q_Tzu: Timing is everything riots and protests died down this past week Yesterday evening Cops shoot and kill black man in Atl… 16 minutes ago


More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead [Video]

Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting [Video]

After Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police at a Wendy's in Atlanta on Friday, protesters set fire to the restaurant on Saturday night as the incident further inflamed tensions after week of..

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man [Video]

An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves..

